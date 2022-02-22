Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 728.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,876 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 43.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 897,354 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.

AEL opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

