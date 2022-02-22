Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 388.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,334 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Navient worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Navient by 705.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 131,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 115,343 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Navient by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Navient by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,034 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Navient by 97,167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 76,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NAVI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

