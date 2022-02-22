Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of Knowles worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Knowles by 29.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on KN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.