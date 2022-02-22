Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,840 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Tenable worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,001,000 after buying an additional 351,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 25.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,298,000 after buying an additional 373,408 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 15.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,984,000 after buying an additional 236,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 12.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,833,000 after buying an additional 170,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 214.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,957,000 after buying an additional 873,879 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,832,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $383,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,206 shares of company stock worth $6,201,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

