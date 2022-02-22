Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Certara as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Certara by 353.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,998,000 after buying an additional 218,809 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Certara by 11.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

In related news, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 633,389 shares of company stock worth $17,456,461. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

