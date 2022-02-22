Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 141,574 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 1,852.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,574 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Realogy worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Realogy by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Realogy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Realogy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Get Realogy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realogy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

RLGY stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.