Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 781.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,273 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of IVERIC bio worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,110,000 after buying an additional 1,016,533 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,326 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,748,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 189,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $86,022.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,398. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISEE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

ISEE opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.44. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.