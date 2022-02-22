Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) & NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Critical Comparison

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) and NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and NLS Pharmaceutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $37.44 million 1.21 -$3.34 million ($0.04) -76.25 NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A -$2.86 million N/A N/A

NLS Pharmaceutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of NLS Pharmaceutics shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and NLS Pharmaceutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumberland Pharmaceuticals -1.43% 0.37% 0.19% NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and NLS Pharmaceutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 NLS Pharmaceutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

NLS Pharmaceutics has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 803.95%. Given NLS Pharmaceutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NLS Pharmaceutics is more favorable than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals beats NLS Pharmaceutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Its lead product candidates include Quilience, for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and Nolazol, for the treatment of ADHD. NLS Pharmaceutics AG was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Stans, Switzerland.

