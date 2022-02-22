Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Cummins by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

NYSE:CMI opened at $218.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.