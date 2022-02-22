Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Trading Down 22%

Shares of Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) traded down 22% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.39. 23,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 6,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

