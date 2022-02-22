Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Issues Earnings Results

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Cutera updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cutera stock traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 317,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,666. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $600.66 million, a PE ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,784 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $99,973.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cutera by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 86,964 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cutera by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Cutera by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cutera by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

