CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share.

Shares of CVI traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.35. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 283,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 103,591 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,099 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

