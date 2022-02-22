Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.65. Cyren shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 140,230 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyren in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cyren during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Cyren by 61.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cyren during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyren Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

