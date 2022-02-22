Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Buys $2,892,850.12 in Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 214,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,892,850.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,153.48.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,890.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,713. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

