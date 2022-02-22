Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 166,229 Shares

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,153.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,892,850.12.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,890.88.

CTKB stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. 1,844,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,713. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 2,465.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

