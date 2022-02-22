D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Trading Down 0.7%

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 285 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 289 ($3.93). 21,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 52,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291 ($3.96).
Several brokerages have issued reports on D4T4. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.78) price target on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.78) price target on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 312.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 342.23. The stock has a market cap of £117.11 million and a P/E ratio of 34.40.
In other news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta purchased 9,000 shares of D4t4 Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($35,495.72).
D4t4 Solutions Company Profile (LON:D4T4)
D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.
