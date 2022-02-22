Dana (DAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dana (NYSE:DAN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Dana to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dana has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

Get Dana alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAN. Barclays cut their price target on Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.