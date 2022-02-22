Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €54.00 ($61.36) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($58.52) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.02 ($68.20).

Get Danone alerts:

EPA BN traded down €0.53 ($0.60) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €55.35 ($62.90). The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €57.64. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a one year high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.