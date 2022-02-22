DAO Maker Market Cap Tops $144.62 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00005432 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $144.62 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.09 or 0.06874016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,994.61 or 0.99796369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00050093 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,929,987 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

