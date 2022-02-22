DAOstack (GEN) Price Down 29.4% Over Last Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $169,169.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

