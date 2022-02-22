DAOventures (DVD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.00

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $300,079.35 and $18.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007570 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

