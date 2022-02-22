Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) had its price target dropped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

DAIO stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Data I/O has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 593,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 364,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 274,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

