DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) vs. DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Critical Contrast

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive N/A N/A N/A DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09%

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and DATATRAK International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million 1.74 $78.22 million N/A N/A DATATRAK International $7.16 million 2.20 -$90,000.00 ($0.01) -649.35

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and DATATRAK International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoubleDown Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 115.38%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats DATATRAK International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

