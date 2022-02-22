DATx Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One DATx coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a market capitalization of $93,741.58 and $34,038.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00036737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00108358 BTC.

About DATx

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

