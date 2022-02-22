DAV Coin Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $977,191.24 and $789,832.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,775.57 or 1.00251981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.72 or 0.00280563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00064839 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00023290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.