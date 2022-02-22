David A. Pierce Sells 2,354 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $100,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BSX traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.98. 6,769,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,737,529. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,812,000 after buying an additional 375,333 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,223,000 after buying an additional 564,197 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,572,000 after buying an additional 1,285,962 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,899,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,515,000 after buying an additional 176,763 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

