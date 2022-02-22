David Hardie Acquires 59 Shares of Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) Stock

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) insider David Hardie acquired 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,204 ($16.37) per share, for a total transaction of £710.36 ($966.08).
Shares of LON:MYI opened at GBX 1,193.31 ($16.23) on Tuesday. Murray International Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,038 ($14.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,240 ($16.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is 0.24%.
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.