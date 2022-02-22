David Hardie Acquires 59 Shares of Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) Stock

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) insider David Hardie acquired 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,204 ($16.37) per share, for a total transaction of £710.36 ($966.08).

Shares of LON:MYI opened at GBX 1,193.31 ($16.23) on Tuesday. Murray International Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,038 ($14.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,240 ($16.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30.

Get Murray International Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.