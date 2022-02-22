DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $115.49 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

