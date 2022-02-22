DDKoin (DDK) Tops One Day Volume of $5,658.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $304,229.52 and approximately $5,658.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00147437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008073 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005712 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004299 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000781 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002107 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

