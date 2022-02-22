DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading Down 11.9% This Week

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $128.34 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00036698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00109620 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,148,832,100 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

