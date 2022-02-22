DecentBet Market Capitalization Reaches $162,780.12 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $162,780.12 and $99.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00036822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00108252 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.