Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,174 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,595,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 191,797 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DCPH opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $469.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.54. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.