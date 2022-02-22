Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.82% from the company’s current price.

DE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.18.

NYSE:DE opened at $369.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.52. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $315.87 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

