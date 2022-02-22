Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $432.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $425.00 to $432.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.76.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE opened at $369.10 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $315.87 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.52.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,505,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.