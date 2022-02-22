DeFiChain (DFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.00 Billion

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $3.57 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for $3.34 or 0.00008796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009955 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain (DFI) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

DeFiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

