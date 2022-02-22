Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Stock Price Down 9%

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH)’s share price dropped 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.01. Approximately 21,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 615,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

DH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

