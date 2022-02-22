Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $124.50

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 124.50 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 127.65 ($1.74), with a volume of 3755151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.85 ($1.73).

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROO. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.22) to GBX 295 ($4.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 247 ($3.36) to GBX 201 ($2.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deliveroo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 322.20 ($4.38).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -11.10.

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.38), for a total transaction of £68,841.50 ($93,623.69). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 772,814 shares of company stock worth $208,396,655.

About Deliveroo (LON:ROO)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

