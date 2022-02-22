Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $16.17 million and $128,052.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.75 or 0.06959617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,995.17 or 1.00172917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00047120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00050121 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 462,232,436 coins and its circulating supply is 145,986,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

