Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DWVYF shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of DWVYF opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. Derwent London has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

