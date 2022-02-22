Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Target Price to $30.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after buying an additional 2,411,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after buying an additional 99,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,372,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,770,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $45,490,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,165,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,125,000 after buying an additional 225,237 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

