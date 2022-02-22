Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given New €180.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from €175.00 ($198.86) to €180.00 ($204.55) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($198.41) to €171.20 ($194.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.05.
Shares of DBOEY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,988. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.75. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $18.44.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
