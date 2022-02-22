Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given New €180.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from €175.00 ($198.86) to €180.00 ($204.55) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($198.41) to €171.20 ($194.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.05.

Shares of DBOEY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,988. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.75. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

