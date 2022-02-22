Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

DVN stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Devon Energy by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 13,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 146,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 266,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 91,967 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

