Diamond (DMD) Reaches Market Cap of $6.08 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Diamond has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $10,596.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00004357 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001427 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00049742 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,666,200 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.