Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG traded down $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.03. 4,220,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,876. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $136.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.91.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 469,591 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,645,000 after acquiring an additional 220,272 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,304 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

