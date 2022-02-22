DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Trading 4.5% Higher

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 4.23 and last traded at 4.21. 157,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,300,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.03.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of 6.99.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yunqi Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the fourth quarter worth $4,980,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,609,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in DiDi Global by 3,333.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 944,528 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 917,022 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in DiDi Global by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,833 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 190,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in DiDi Global by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,630 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

