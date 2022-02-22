DigitalBits Market Capitalization Reaches $274.82 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $274.82 million and $1.16 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00244199 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004315 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00022080 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000157 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

