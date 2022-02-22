Digitex Futures (DGTX) Market Cap Tops $27.46 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00036698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00108273 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

DGTX is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

