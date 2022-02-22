Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.23 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $15.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.45 by $5.23, Briefing.com reports. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
DDS stock traded down $14.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $76.06 and a 1 year high of $416.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dillard’s by 12.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dillard’s
Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.
