Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 176,971 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.54% of Arconic worth $51,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,475,000 after acquiring an additional 710,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arconic by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,770,000 after acquiring an additional 153,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after acquiring an additional 148,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Arconic by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after acquiring an additional 111,627 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

