Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 628,519 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Organon & Co. worth $53,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth $269,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth $1,061,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 23,462.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

